Judge Collier Ready To Prove He Can "Compete With The Top Competition"

With early national signing day approaching, it's easy for recruits to get caught up in what their new life may look like. However, safety Judge Collier remains focused on the task at hand.

Collier will take the field in the U.S. Army Bowl at 4:00 this afternoon. The game will be played at The Ford Center in Frisco, Texas. While others may use this game for basking in their accomplishments, Collier is out to prove himself.

"Coming into this game, I just want to prove that I can compete with the top competition," Collier told Gamecocks Digest.

The moment isn't lost upon him. Being an All-American and playing in front of the country is daunting and humbling, and Collier understands the significance of where he is and what it took to get there.

"To me, being an Army All-American is a title that is significant because of all of the hard work that is being recognized."

South Carolina should be excited to have him. Collier could play either corner or safety at the next level; he has a strong base and technique that limits opposing wideouts at the line of scrimmage.

Collier can also run the alley and unzip his feet in space. He's a multi-faceted player with a lot of upside, and Collier encourages Gamecock fans to tune in to see what kind of player they are getting.

"Fans should tune in and watch what they have coming in and what they will get out of me as a player."

