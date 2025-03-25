Three Prospects the South Carolina Gamecocks Need to Land
Three in-state prospects the South Carolina Gamecocks football program needs to land.
After receiving an official commitment from Zyon Guiles, the number one offensive lineman in the state of South Carolina, the South Carolina Gamecocks are off and running with their 2026 recruiting class. With a plethora of in-state, coach Shane Beamer and his staff are using all their powers to keep the talented prospects from playing their college ball outside the Palmetto State. Here are some other notable players in South Carolina who the Gamecocks need to land.
Jaylen McGiill, Running Back:
With a promising air attack for the next few years, the Gamecocks would love to have an equally promising ground game as well. With the loss of Rahiem “Rocket” Sanders, who was notably an impact player last season, the Gamecocks are looking to replicate his production to elevate their status as contenders.
While he would not be there until the fall of 2026, McGill would be one of the best options to bolster their running back room. Hailing from Spartanburg, SC, the four-star running back gashed defenses and ran for over 1600 yards and 31 total touchdowns. Averaging over 10 yards per carry, McGill was a nightmare for opposing defenses.
The Gamecocks offered McGill in 2023. Since then, Gamecocks running backs coach Marquel Blackwell has been heavy on the trail to land the in-state star. As it sits, The Gamecocks lead the way as favorites to receive a commitment from McGill.
Desmond Green, Interior Offensive Lineman:
Coach Beamer is well aware that championship teams are built up front. With Zyon Guiles being added to the class as a tackle, the Gamecocks will need to stock up their interior presence as well. Desmond Green, a monstrous specimen at 6-foot-5 and over 350 pounds, would be the perfect addition to the Gamecock offensive line.
The star lineman from Saint Stephen, SC demolished all lineman/linebackers in his way and left enough backs on the ground to open his own IHOP. Ranked as a 24/7 composite four-star prospect and the 9th ranked recruit in SC, Gamecock offensive line coach Lonnie Teasley knows that Green is wanted by several major programs.
The Gamecocks are the current leaders to land Green, with Georgia and Florida trailing “far” behind. If the Gamecocks can land the bulldozer lineman, they will be on their way to building one of the best draft classes in the country.
Julian Walker, EDGE:
The Gamecocks are no strangers to having dominant pass rushers and the program knows recruiting the position at a high level is a must. In Julian Walker, from Columbia, SC, the Gamecocks have the potential to add to their storied history of pass rushers from their own backyard.
At 6-foot-6 and 230 pounds, Walker is an absolute unit that thrives off wreaking havoc in the opponent’s backfield. Last season, he finished the season with ten sacks. He is a violent striker that often beats the man standing across from him off the ball. Walker is a consensus four-star prospect and is a top 20 pass rusher in the class of 2026.
With Dylan Stewart likely being in his final year when Walker arrives on campus, the Gamecocks will have a major hole to replace. Walker would be the most ideal fit to prevent a dropoff at the EDGE position. The Gamecocks are also leading favorites to land the stand-out pass rusher, but Michigan Wolverines are hot on the trail and could be a contender to be Julian Walker’s next home.
