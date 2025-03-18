Who Will 2026 Offensive Lineman Zyon Guiles Commit To - Will it Be South Carolina?
South Carolina 2026 offensive line target Zyon Guiles has announced a commitment date.
One of South Carolina's top targets Zyon Guiles is set to announce his college commitment on March 21st. The South Carolina native has narrowed his commitment down to the Gamecocks, Clemson, Georgia, Florida State, Alabama, Tennessee and Florida. So who will Guiles be committing to?
Guiles is a four-star prospect, the 157th-best player in the country, the 14th-best tackle in the class and the third-best player in the state of South Carolina. Guiles has official visits lined up to Auburn, Clemson, South Carolina, Florida and Georgia in that order this summer, but that might change once he commits.
Guiles was a prospect that South Carolina had circled on their 2026 board from a very early stage in his recruitment. According to his recruiting profile, South Carolina was the first SEC school to extend and offer and was one of the first power four programs to do so right behind Clemson.
With that said, it seems like this decision is coming down to the Tigers and the Gamecocks. Both programs need help on the offensive line and Guiles likely would have a quick path to playing time at either program. It's just a matter of which program gave the best pitch when it mattered most as this one comes down to the wire.
South Carolina Gamecocks 2026 Recruiting Class:
- J'Zavien Currence, S
- Jamel Howse, TE
- Keenan Britt, Edge
- Peyton Dyer, CB
- Anthony Baxter, OL
