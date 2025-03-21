Zyon Guiles Announces Commitment to South Carolina Gamecocks
Zyon Guiles, a 2026 offensive lineman, has announced his commitment to the South Carolina Gamecocks.
One of South Carolina's top targets Zyon Guiles announced his commitment on Tuesday and he officially committed to head coach Shane Beamer and the Gamecocks. A big addition to South Carolina's 2026 recruiting class.
Guiles is a four-star prospect, the 157th-best player in the country, the 14th-best tackle in the class and the third-best player in the state of South Carolina. Guiles has official visits lined up to Auburn, Clemson, South Carolina, Florida and Georgia in that order this summer, but that might change now that he is committed.
Guiles was a prospect that South Carolina had circled on their 2026 board from a very early stage in his recruitment. According to his recruiting profile, South Carolina was the first SEC school to extend and offer and was one of the first power four programs to do so right behind Clemson.
Guiles becomes the second offensive lineman to commit to South Carolina's 2026 class. The Gamecocks have had some issues at offensive line over the years and they are attempting to address those issues in this recruiting class it appears.
South Carolina Gamecocks 2026 Recruiting Class:
- J'Zavien Currence, S
- Jamel Howse, TE
- Keenan Britt, Edge
- Peyton Dyer, CB
- Anthony Baxter, OL
- Zyon Guiles, OL
