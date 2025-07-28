Saints Are Reportedly "Big Fans" of Spencer Rattler During Ongoing QB1 Competition
In the midst of an ongoing quarterback battle in New Orleans, former Gamecock Spencer Rattler reportedly has "big fans" in the Saints building according to ESPN's Dan Graziano.
Rattler comes into camp locked in a competition with 2025 second round pick Tyler Shough (Louisville) and veteran Jake Haener for the starting gig this upcoming season. It appeared heading into camp that Shough would have the slight edge due to being selected by new head coach Kellen Moore, but it appears Rattler is not giving up without a fight.
After being selected in the fifth round of the 2024 NFL Draft, Rattler played in seven games, making six starts, and completed 57% of his passes while throwing four touchdown passes and five picks. Haener, the third quarterback in the competition, did not play in 2024 and only has one start in his career. Here's what Graziano had to say about the compeition:
"On the surface, the numbers indicate Rattler and Haener should be pretty easy for the 40th pick to beat out. But multiple league executives insist there are people in the Saints' building who are big fans of Rattler and believe he could develop into a good starter if given the chance and the right coaching. And Haener is a guy they liked enough to draft in Round 4 but hasn't had a real chance to show what he can do yet. The important data points are all still to come, as this competition is just beginning."
Graziano still predicts Shough will win the job due to the new staff selecting him just four months ago. But this is a battle that will likely continue into the preseason before a starter is named.
Join the community:
- Follow Alex Joyce on Twitter: @AlexJoyceSI
- Follow Matthew Peavy on Twitter: @TheMattPeavy
- Follow Isaiah Collins on Twitter: @IsaiahCEC
- Follow Luke Brumm on Twitter: @lukebrummcfb
You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to follow us on X at @GamecocksDigest and on Facebook!
You Might Also Like: