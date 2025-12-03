South Carolina Football Recruiting: Four-Star DL Aiden Harris Signs With the Gamecocks

2026 four-star defensive lineman Aiden Harris signs his letter of intent with South Carolina on Early National Signing Day. Harris is the highest rated defensive linemen in the Gamecocks' 2026 class.

The 6-foot-3.5 and 245 pound defesnive lineman was a huge get for Shane Beamer and the Gamecocks over the summer. Aiden and his brother Andrew both announced their commitment to South Carolina giving the team a nice defensive package deal.

Harris is a multi-sport athlete who also excels on the track. Top markers include 11.73 in the 100, 138-2 in the discus and 47-6 in the shot put.

Who are the Gamecocks getting?

"Broad-shouldered defender with impressive snap anticipation and up-field charge. Worth consideration as both a 3-4 end and a 4-3 interior lineman. Spent much of his junior campaign deployed as a 3-technique in an even front. Sudden hands and swift feet frequently give him an advantage as he can discard blocks with gap timing. Owns above-average range as a tackler and will get down the line with an extra gear. Defeats his fair share of double-teams at the prep level, but needs to improve play strength and overall horsepower as added weight will help muddy the waters. Tends to rush with more of a down-the-middle approach and needs to get a little more creative when 1-on-1 opportunities present themselves," Andrew Ivins, Director of Scouting for 247Sports writes.

"Overall, should be viewed as a potential pocket pusher for a College Football Playoff contender that can be a three-down solution if he keeps progressing and fills into a frame that stretches over 6-foot-3 and is equipped with what appears to be some longer arms. Superb track and field profile for his age signals NFL upside when paired with the game tape," Ivins writes.

Harris is the highest rated defensive linemen in South Carolina's class.

He joins a class that has seven four-star players and one five-star. It's a class that currently ranks as the 21st ranked class in the 2026 recruiting cycle.

