Shane Beamer Hints Towards Two Commits for South Carolina
It was a huge recruiting event this past weekend in Columbia, South Carolina and the Gamecocks are already seeing the dividends.
Gamecock commits Brian Rowe, four star wide receiver, and Demarcus Leach, three star safety, joined 10 other South Carolina targets for their official visits. The Gamecocks are currently 46th in the national rankings with six months to go until national signing day. If Coach Beamer is right, the next two commits should see that ranking rise. In fact, Beamer has a lead on another recruit that is sure to excite the Gamecock fanbase.
On Friday, South Carolina added three star athlete, Jaquel Holman, who could come in right away next year to compete for playing time. Who's next on that list, well that seems to be a secret Coach Beamer is holding onto for now.
South Carolina Prospects Commitment Dates
OT Shedrick Sarratt Jr. - June 14th
OL Dontrell Glover - July 1st.
S JaDon Blair - July 5th.
OL Isaac Sowells Jr. July 6th.
EDGE Bryce Davis - July 20th
OT Cortez Smith - July 20th
S Lagonza Hayward - August 7th
S Jordan Young - October 12th
CB Jontae Gilbert - October 19th
Beamer is coming off back to back top 25 recruiting classes. In the last two classes, he was able to nab high profile players such as Nyck Harbor, Dylan Stewart, and Josiah Thompson. If this trend continues, there will be more elite talent making their way to Columbia.
