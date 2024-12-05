Shane Beamer is USA Today's SEC Coach of the Year
South Carolina Gamecocks head coach Shane Beamer has been announced as the SEC Coach of the Year by USA Today. Edge rusher Kyle Kennard and safety Nick Emmanwori were also added as first-team All-SEC selections.
In his fourth season with the program, Beamer led the Gamecocks to a 9-3 record overall, 5-3 in conference play, with a win over in-state rival Clemson. After being picked to finish in the bottom half the SEC, South Carolina won 9 regular season games for the first time since 2013.
Former Georgia Tech Yellow Jacket Kyle Kennard joined the Gamecocks this past offseason in hopes to beef up South Carolina's pass rush, and has he done just that. Kennard has finished the regular season with 15.5 tackles for loss (leads the SEC) and 11.5 sacks (leads the SEC). He is looking to take home a major college football award this year as he is a finalist for the Nagurski and Lombardi awards.
Nick Emmanwori is one of the top safeties in the country. Emmanwori finished the yeard leading his team in tackles (83), added four interceptions, two of which were returned for touchdowns.
South Carolina will watch conference championship weekend and get an idea of where they will land in bowl season on Selection Sunday following championship weekend.
