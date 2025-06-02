South Carolina Adds a Commitment From Samford's Cullen Horowicz
South Carolina continues to add to its 2026 roster this time by picking up a commitment from Samford two-way player, Cullen Horowicz.
The commitment came just a day before the transfer portal officially opens on June 2. Horowicz has the ability to play in the field as well as on the mound. His versatility gives the Gamecocks lots of options on how to deploy his skillset in 2026.
In high school, Horowicz played at Jefferson High School in Shenandoah Junction, West Viriginia. Hewas named the West Virginia Gatorade Player of the Year in 2021, a year in which he batted .437, 41 runs batted in, 40 runs scored, and a 1.704 OPS in 30 games. Coming out of high school, he was ranked the No. 2 draft prospect in the state of West Virginia by both Perfect Game and Prep Baseball Report.
Horowicz spent each of the last two seasons with the Samford Bulldogs. He appeared in 33 games for the Bulldogs in 2024, making 27 starts. That season he batted .260 with four doubles, five home runs and 19 RBI.
In 2025, those numbers came down as he only saw action in 16 games, making two starts. At the plate, Horowicz was 1-16 (.063 batting average) with one home run. On the mound, he pitched 10.1 innings with an 8.71 ERA and 20 strikeouts.
The college baseball transfer portal is officially open. Stay tuned for more updates on commitments and transfer decisions as the portal comes to a close on July 1.
