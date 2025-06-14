South Carolina Adds All-Big Ten Catcher From Iowa
One of the nation's best transfer portal classes just got even stronger, as South Carolina added 2025 All-Big Ten first team catcher Reese Moore from the Iowa Hawkeyes.
Moore's commitment marks the 12th portal addition, though perhaps none bigger. Coming into this cycle South Carolina had a major need at the catcher's spot on the roster. Being able to fill that need with one of the best players in the Big Ten last season certainly helps the Gamecocks have momentum going into next season.
Beginning his career with the Hawkeyes in 2023, Moore saw his first game action in 2024. After not playing in 2023, he appeared in 51 games, making 49 starts, as a sophomore, quickly taking over a starting position. That year he batted .287 with 49 hits in 171 at-bats, with 32 runs batted in (RBIs).
This year in a utility role, Moore was able to receive All-Big Ten first team honors. He appeared in 56 games in 2025. He had 59 hits in 194 at-bats (.304 batting average), with nine home runs, and 45 RBIs.
Moore brings a versatile skillset to the roster that can play as a catcher and a designated hitter for the Gamecocks in 2026.
Join the community:
- Follow Alex Joyce on Twitter: @AlexJoyceSI
- Follow Matthew Peavy on Twitter: @TheMattPeavy
- Follow Isaiah Collins on Twitter: @IsaiahCEC
- Follow Joseph Griffin on Twitter: @JosephGriffinJG
- Follow Luke Brumm on Twitter: @lukebrummcfb
You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to follow us on X at @GamecocksDigest and on Facebook!
You Might Also Like: