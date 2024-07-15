South Carolina Adds Another Linebacker to the 2025 Class
South Carolina continues to add high upside, athletic defenders to their linebacker room. 2025 three-star LB Donovan Darden out of Havelock High School in Havelock, South Carolina.
Darden is another example of the specific type of player the Gamecocks are looking to add to this class. The 6-foot-4 and 225 pound linebacker/edge was a meance on both sides of the ball in 2023 for the Rams.
On defense, Darden totaled 46 tackles (9 TFL), 10 QB hits, 6 PBU, 2 INT and added a sack on the season. As a two way player, he showed his versatility by adding 283 yards of total offense (143 rushing, 140 passing) and 3 TD (2 rushing, 1 passing).
Off the field, Darden was a standout on his track and field team. He competed in the long jump, shot put, and the 100m and 300m hurdle events showcasing his speed and explosiveness.
Darden projects as a linebacker at the next level, but his size and frame allows him to make the switch to edge in some packages. This will be the sixth addition to the LB/Edge room for the class of 2025.
Each player has an extreme athletic upside with ideal size and speed for the position. It is clear what type of defense Coach Beamer and Defensive Coordinator Clayton White are building for the future.
