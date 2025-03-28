South Carolina Advances to the Elite Eight
The Gamecocks are once again heading to the Elite Eight following a tightly contested 71-67 win in the Sweet 16 over fourth seeded Maryland.
The last time these two squads met was back in 2023-2024 which saw South Carolina come away with a dominant victory. That would not be the same case tonight as the Gamecocks had to fight tooth and nail to secure a victory over a very good Maryland squad.
After a one point lead vanished in the second quarter, South Carolina found itself down heading into the half. But the championship calluses this team has built in head coach Dawn Staley's program helped lead a comeback in the second half.
Guard MiLaysia Fulwiley continues to be a cheat code off the bench for the Gamecocks. Fulwiley led all scorers with 23 points on better than 50 percent shooting from the floor (9/17) , adding in five rebounds, and three assists.
Forward Chloe Kitts continues to impress in this tournament. Kitts recorded yet another double-double with 15 points and 11 rebounds to will South Carolina to vicory.
South Carolina now moves to the quarterfinals, better known as the Elite Eight, where the Duke Blue Devils are waiting. That game will take place on Sunday at 1:00 pm (ET) live on ABC. The Gamecocks and Blue Devils met back in December in the SEC-ACC Challenge. South Carolina came away with the 81-70 victory over Duke behind a big performance from Chloe Kitts.
