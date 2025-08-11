South Carolina Athletics Announces Partnership With Blanchard Machinery
The University of South Carolina and Blanchard Machinery, a local equipment solutions provider, announce a partnership for the next five years, which includes the first on-field logo to be featured at South Carolina and future stadium enhancements.
Beginning with the 2025 home opener, fans will see the Blanchard CAT and Blanchard Rental logos featured on both 25-yard lines, a highly visible symbol of the company’s deep support for the Gamecocks and its connection to the state of South Carolina.
The company, led by Gamecock alumni Boyd and Rozier Blanchard, will also help with stadium renovations and enhancements which are coming to Williams-Brice over the next couple years.
“We are incredibly proud to join forces with Blanchard in this truly unique partnership,” said Jeremiah Donati, Director of Athletics at the University of South Carolina. “Having a locally owned, alumni-led company like Blanchard invest so meaningfully in our future is a testament to their deep commitment to both the University and the entire state. The addition of the Blanchard logos on the field at Williams-Brice Stadium is not just a first for our program—it is a symbol of the progress we can achieve when our community, our alumni, and our partners work together. This partnership will help us create a world-class experience for our student-athletes and fans, and I am grateful for Blanchard’s vision, leadership, and support of Gamecock Athletics.”
Off the field, Blanchard Machinery continues its partnership in the Gamecocks’ Student-Athlete Development Program, offering internships, post-graduate jobs, and contributing to career-development workshops. For a full press release, click here.
