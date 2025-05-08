South Carolina Baseball Lands Commitment From Florence-Darlington Infielder
One glaring hole for South Carolina baseball has been the lack of an offense throughout the season. Help is on the way as Florence-Darlington infielder (INF) Patrick Evans announced his commitment to the Gamecocks on Wednesday via his X account.
In 48 games played this season for Florence-Darlington Technical College, Evans has posted an impressive .462 batting average, adding 10 home runs, 68 runs batted in (RBIs), and 16 stolen bases. He also has a .508 on base percentage (OBP) and .728 slugging percentage (SLG).
While the competition from Florence-Darlington to the SEC is a big jump, the Gamecocks are banking on his ability to translate well. If Evans is able to replicate those numbers here in Columbia, it'll go a long way in helping breathe life into one of the bottom five SEC offenses from 2025.
Evans is currently a sophomore for Florence-Darlington. He will have two more years of eligibility after this season. His team is set to host the East District Championship this weekend where the winner will go on to play in the Division One Junior College World Series.
