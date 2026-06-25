South Carolina Baseball Lands Transfer Pitcher From SEC Rival

Kevin Schnall lands another important piece in his pitching rotation next fall by earning the commitment from University of Georgia right hander Jordan Stephens.

Jordan Stephens is a 6-foot-4 right-handed pitcher from Rochelle, Georgia. He brings versatility to the Gamecocks pitching staff next season by being able to come out of the bullpen or start whenever needed.

In 2025, Stephens made 18 appearances for the Bulldogs out of the bullpen. He posted a 3.92 ERA, 4-0 record, with 27 strikeouts and 19 walks in 20.2 innings of work. He was able to hold opposing teams to a .164 batting average. Perhaps his most impressive stat of his sophomore season, Stephens did not allow a run in his first six outings, 8.2 innings.

As a true freshman in 2024, Stephens posted a 5.03 ERA with a 4-6 overall record in 14 starts. He led the team in strikeouts that season with 113 in 82.1 innings pitched. He also led the team with three complete games in 2024 and held opponents to a .269 batting average.

Stephens will have two more years left of eligibility, plus a redshirt.

Roster Beginning to Take Shape

Ever since Schnall was named the next head coach for South Caroline, he has hit the ground running trying to revamp the roster and bring in his new staff. A host of transfers and holdovers make up his team so far.

In the last two weeks, outfielder Tyler Bak announced his return to Columbia for next season. A nice pickup out of the portal last season, Bak appeared in 56 games, tying for fourth on the team in batting average (.247), scored 30 runs, drove in 28 base runners, and led the team with nine stolen bases.

In addition to Bak, Cooper Parks is set to return for his third season in the Garnet and Black, after leading the team in ERA this past year. He posted a 2.36 ERA, a 4-1 record on the mound, and held opponents to a .186 batting average in just over 34 innings pitched. Parks will be a trusted arm out of the bullpen for this staff next season.

The coaching staff is coming together as well with the hirings of Chad Oxendine, Tyler Shewmaker, longtime Wake Forest coach Bill Cilento, and Matt Williams. Williams comes in as the pitching coach and already has familiar ties with the program after being here in 2023. Cilento brings his proven track record of success to Columbia as the team's hitting coach. Should Schnall hit on these hires and in player acquisition, the team could be in postseason contention quicker than expected.