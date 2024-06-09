South Carolina Baseball Seeing Roster Turnover Amidst Coaching Search
The University of South Carolina’s baseball team is seeing many players leave after head coach Mark Kingston was fired on June 3rd. Kingston, who had been the coach since 2017, was let go, causing many changes in the team.
Just five days after Kingston was fired, pitcher Teddy Garner, a recruit expected to join the team, decommitted.
Three current players—Tristan Salinas, Tyler Zedalis, and Carson Hornung—entered the transfer portal after the coaching change. Their decisions to leave add to the team’s challenges.
Even before Kingston was fired, pitcher Peyton Rogers had already decommitted. Jackson Phipps, Austin Williamson, and Jevarra Martin had also announced they would leave through the transfer portal before the firing.
Losing these players quickly is a big problem for the Gamecocks. Finding a new head coach who can keep the current talent on the field and attract new blood for the program will be crucial.
This kind of attrition often happens when a head coach is fired. With the search for Kingston’s replacement still going on, more players will likely decide to leave the program.
The Gamecocks will look to find a new head coach soon to help stop the bleeding and start rebuilding the roster.
