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Gamecock Digest

South Carolina Basketball Guard Cam Scott Enters the Transfer Portal

After spending two seasons with the Gamecocks, the sophomore guard out of Lexington, South Carolina will be in search of a new home after announcing plans to enter the transfer portal.
Alex Joyce|
Dec 17, 2024; Columbia, South Carolina, USA; South Carolina Gamecocks guard Cam Scott (23) attempts to dribble around Clemson Tigers guard Dillon Hunter (2) in the first half at Colonial Life Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Blake-Imagn Images
Dec 17, 2024; Columbia, South Carolina, USA; South Carolina Gamecocks guard Cam Scott (23) attempts to dribble around Clemson Tigers guard Dillon Hunter (2) in the first half at Colonial Life Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Blake-Imagn Images | Jeff Blake-Imagn Images

South Carolina's roster continues to shift this offseason as guard Cam Scott announces plans to enter the transfer portal on Wednesday afternoon. This is the fifth player to enter the portal from the Gamecocks since the season ended following the SEC Tournament.

Cam Scott is a former consensus four-star player in the 2024 class. Scott was rated as the number one player in the state of South Carolina and a top ten shooting guard in the class out of high school. His senior season at Lexington High School he averaged 22 points per game to go along with 6.4 rebounds, 3.3 steals, and 2.5 assists. Also was named the 2024 South Carolina 5A Player of the Year.

At Carolina, Scott appeared in 26 games as a true freshman averaging 2.5 points per game on just over 10 minutes per game and 1.3 rebounds. Scott did not see any game action during the 2025-2026 season.

Transfer Portal Losses

Elijah Stron
Jan 20, 2026; Columbia, South Carolina, USA; South Carolina Gamecocks forward Elijah Strong (31) looks to drive around Oklahoma Sooners forward Derrion Reid (35) in the first half at Colonial Life Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Blake-Imagn Images | Jeff Blake-Imagn Images

Lamont Paris and the Gamecocks have seen five players now exit the program since season's end. Scott joins Jordan Butler, EJ Walker, Elijah Strong, and Eli Ellis as those who have entered the portal.

This is the second offseason in a row that the Gamecocks roster is expected to see a big overhaul. The last two seasons have not gone well in Columbia and Lamont Paris will look to turn things around with a new team in 2026-2027.

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Alex Joyce
ALEX JOYCE

Alex Joyce is a graduate from the University of Georgia with a degree in Journalism. Alex began his career in television as a news and sports reporter. During his career, Alex has been able to cover everything from breaking news to the game’s brightest moments. His passion for journalism drives him to deliver compelling stories and to connect with his audiences.

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