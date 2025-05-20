South Carolina Basketball Offers Elite Forward in the 2028 Class
South Carolina offers ESPN's top 20 forward Mason Collins in the 2028 class. The Gamecocks are one of the first teams to offer the elite forward.
Collins is a 6-foot-6 and 195 pound small forward for Christ School in Arden, North Carolina. He ranks as the 20th best player in the 2028 class according to ESPN. Collins is the number one player in the state and seventh overall nationally at his position.
While a long way out from the 2028 class, South Carolina is jumping at the chance of adding elite talent to its roster. Collins is the first offer sent out by the Gamecocks for the 2028 class.
The Gamecocks just signed four players in the 2025 class. Trying to help South Carolina make a turnaround from the 2024-2025 season is guard Eli Ellis, forward EJ Walker, forward Grant Polk, and forward Hayden Assemian. Abu Yarmah is listed as a commit to the class per 247 Sports, but unsigned so far.
On the transfer front, South Carolina has six additions to the 2025 class. Forward Nordin Kapic, forward Mike Sharavjamts, forward Elijah Strong, guard Kobe Knox, foward Christ Essandoko, and guard Meechie Johnson Jr.
Join the community:
- Follow Alex Joyce on Twitter: @AlexJoyceSI
- Follow Matthew Peavy on Twitter: @TheMattPeavy
- Follow Isaiah Collins on Twitter: @IsaiahCEC
- Follow Joseph Griffin on Twitter: @JosephGriffinJG
- Follow Luke Brumm on Twitter: @lukebrummcfb
- Follow USCTalk on YouTube for more video-based content: USCTalk YouTube
You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to follow us on X at @GamecocksDigest and on Facebook!
You Might Also Like: