South Carolina Coaches to be in EA College Football 2026
Just a few weeks away from the release of EA Sports College Football '26, South Carolina made a special announcement for fans of the game and the team. Head coach Shane Beamer, offensive coordinator Mike Shula, and defensive coordinator Clayton White will be in next iteration of the popular video game.
EA released College Football '25 last summer for the first time in over a decade and the response was high from fans. Last year's game was among the best selling games in 2024.
This time around with updates to overall gameplay and rosters, the video game franchise announced coaches could opt-in and be a part of the action. Beamer, Shula, and White decided to jump at the chance of being seen in the game.
Beamer is entering year five with the Gamecocks. He owns a 29-22 record, has won more games through his first four seasons at Carolina than any other coach, one more than Steve Spurrier, the school’s all-time winningest coach. Last season's nine win mark was the highest win total since 2017.
White, a five-time Frank Broyles Award nominee for the nation’s top assistant coach (2017, 2019, 2020, 2021 and 2024) including a Broyles semifinalist in 2024, joined Beamer back in 2021. In 2024, the Gamecocks ranked among the nation’s top-25 in nearly every defensive statistical category including scoring defense (12th), rush defense (18th), pass efficiency defense (21st), total defense (16th), turnovers gained (16th), sacks (6th), forced fumbles (1st), fumbles recovered (19th), and opponents fourth down pct. (1st).
Shula enters his first year as the offensive coordinator in Columbia, after serving as the senior offensive assistant coach in 2024. He replaces Dowell Loggains who is now the head coach at Appalachian State.
The game is set to be released on July 10.
Join the community:
- Follow Alex Joyce on Twitter: @AlexJoyceSI
- Follow Matthew Peavy on Twitter: @TheMattPeavy
- Follow Isaiah Collins on Twitter: @IsaiahCEC
- Follow Joseph Griffin on Twitter: @JosephGriffinJG
- Follow Luke Brumm on Twitter: @lukebrummcfb
- Follow USCTalk on YouTube for more video-based content: USCTalk YouTube
You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to follow us on X at @GamecocksDigest and on Facebook!
You Might Also Like: