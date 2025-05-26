South Carolina Come Up Short in College World Series Bid; Looking Back at an Exceptional Season
Almost a year ago South Carolina decided to hire Gamecocks' alum Ashley Chastain Woodard to be its next head coach in 2025, a return nearly two decades in the making. Though the Gamecocks came up just short in their College World Series bid, year one under Woodard couldn't have gone any better.
Coming up out of no where, South Carolina was picked to finish last in the SEC this season. The rankings weren't voted on by national media analysts, but by the 15 head coaches in the conference. Clearly those rankings meant nothing to those in Columbia, South Carolina.
Losing in the second round of the SEC Tournament, the Gamecocks were able to host regional in the NCAA Tournament. Not only that, but for the first time in school history, they hosted a Super Regional eyeing their return to the College World Series, something that hasn't happened in nearly three decades (1997).
Coach Woodard never had the opportunity to play in the NCAA Tournament during her time as a player for South Carolina (2009-2011). Now in year one as head coach of her alma mater, she brought the Gamecocks to within one game of a College World Series berth. Though a successful season, this one will sit with her for a while.
"It’ll stick with me for a long time that we came short," Woodard said.
The floor of the program was elevated under Woodard's direction. Now expectations will be high going forward, something this program seems to be ready for.
"I’m going to continue to do my best to lead the program, and so that we’re talking about something different next year," Woodard said.
The season comes to a close in 2025 ending in South Carolina's first super regional appearance since 2018. The team broke the single season record for RBIs, runs, walks, doubles and tied the record for sacrifice flies. Despite an unfortunate ending for the South Carolina faithful, the Gamecocks showed they're here to stay.
