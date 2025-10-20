South Carolina Commit Backs Off Pledge, Saying He Wants to Be Somewhere Where He Can Get the Ball
The hits keep coming this weekend after the loss to Oklahoma as the Gamecocks have lost the commitment of four-star in-state tight end Jamel Howse Jr. He states his desire to be in an offense that gets him the ball.
After being committed to Coach Beamer and South Carolina for more than a year, Howse Jr has re-opened his commitment and will be looking for a better fit. The 6-foot-3 and 215 pounder out of Newberry, South Carolina, is a top 300 player and the 13th ranked tight end in the class. He was the only player at that position committed to the Gamecocks, who will now have to search elsewhere to fill that role out.
The news was announced on Sunday evening on a post from The States' Jordan Kaye who spoke with Howse Jr. The senior tight end told Kaye that the reason he is reopening his recruitment is he wants to be somewhere "where I can get the ball." Howse Jr is fresh off a visit to Appalachian State and plans to return in November. The Mountaineers are led by former South Carolina offensive coordinator Dowell Loggains.
Biggest question is, where does South Carolina go from here? Currently the Gamecocks' class sits at number 21 in the rankings with 15 total commits. Until the dotted line is signed, South Carolina could still land the services of Howse Jr. Likely they will have to work on a potential flip or find a player in the transfer portal. True sophomore tight end Michael Smith announced his plans to enter the transfer portal on Oct. 7.
South Carolina's offense has been a major talking point through seven games this season. They are averaging just 20.14 points per game, and only 13 points per game in SEC play. If the Gamecocks are unable to fix their offensive issues in 2025, the question is will this decommitment be a one off or a sign of things to come before early signing day.
