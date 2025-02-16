South Carolina Complete the Series Sweep Against Sacred Heart
South Carolina began the 2025 season with a series sweep over the Sacred Heart Pioneers. While the first ever games against Sacred Heart, the Gamecocks are now 10-0 against the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference.
The series began on Friday with senior right hander Dylan Eskew taking the mound. Eskew threw a career high nine strikeouts in the 5-3 win over Sacred Heart.
On Saturday, the Gamecocks handed the ball to Matthew Becker. Becker threw nine strikeouts in a 14-0 route over the Pioneers. South Carolina combined for nine hits and 13 RBIs.
Sunday's finale featured sophomore left hander Jake McCoy on the mound. McCoy finished the day with nine strikeouts of his own and held the Pioneers offense scoreless through five innings. South Carolina pitching held the Pioneers scoreless for the second consecutive game.
Nathan Hall finished the series going 4-8 with a huge three run blast in game three to blow the game open. South Carolina out scored Sacred Heart 27-3 in the series.
South Carolina is now 3-0 to start the Paul Mainieri era. The top of the rotation dominated in a series against a good Sacred Heart team. Up next for the Gamecocks is an away game on Tuesday February 18 against Winthrop before coming home for five straight games beginning Wednesday.
