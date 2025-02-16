Gamecock Digest

South Carolina Complete the Series Sweep Against Sacred Heart

Alex Joyce

Gamecocks utility Ethan Petry (20) celebrates his two run homer in the top of the third inning against Florida. The Gators beat the Gamecocks 11-9 in Game 3 of the weekend series at Condron Family Ballpark in Gainesville, Florida, Sunday, April 14, 2024. [Cyndi Chambers/ Gainesville Sun] 2024
Gamecocks utility Ethan Petry (20) celebrates his two run homer in the top of the third inning against Florida. The Gators beat the Gamecocks 11-9 in Game 3 of the weekend series at Condron Family Ballpark in Gainesville, Florida, Sunday, April 14, 2024. [Cyndi Chambers/ Gainesville Sun] 2024 / Cyndi Chambers Sports?Special to the Gainesville Sun / USA TODAY NETWORK

South Carolina began the 2025 season with a series sweep over the Sacred Heart Pioneers. While the first ever games against Sacred Heart, the Gamecocks are now 10-0 against the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference.

The series began on Friday with senior right hander Dylan Eskew taking the mound. Eskew threw a career high nine strikeouts in the 5-3 win over Sacred Heart.

On Saturday, the Gamecocks handed the ball to Matthew Becker. Becker threw nine strikeouts in a 14-0 route over the Pioneers. South Carolina combined for nine hits and 13 RBIs.

Sunday's finale featured sophomore left hander Jake McCoy on the mound. McCoy finished the day with nine strikeouts of his own and held the Pioneers offense scoreless through five innings. South Carolina pitching held the Pioneers scoreless for the second consecutive game.

Nathan Hall finished the series going 4-8 with a huge three run blast in game three to blow the game open. South Carolina out scored Sacred Heart 27-3 in the series.

South Carolina is now 3-0 to start the Paul Mainieri era. The top of the rotation dominated in a series against a good Sacred Heart team. Up next for the Gamecocks is an away game on Tuesday February 18 against Winthrop before coming home for five straight games beginning Wednesday.

You Might Also Like:

Join the community:

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to follow us on X at @GamecocksDigest and on Facebook!

Published
Alex Joyce
ALEX JOYCE

Alex Joyce is a graduate from the University of Georgia with a degree in Journalism. Alex began his career in television as a news and sports reporter. During his career, Alex has been able to cover everything from breaking news to the game’s brightest moments. His passion for journalism drives him to deliver compelling stories and to connect with his audiences.