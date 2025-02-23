Gamecock Digest

South Carolina Completes Series Sweep Over Milwaukee

South Carolina defeats Milwaukee 14-4 in the series finale.

Alex Joyce

May 23, 2024; Hoover, AL, USA; South Carolina Gamecocks outfielder Blake Jackson (6) salutes his team after earning a walk against the LSU Tigers during the SEC Baseball Tournament at Hoover Metropolitan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vasha Hunt-Imagn Images
The offense won the day as the South Carolina Gamecocks completed the series sweep over Milwaukee with a 14-4 win.

After jumping out to a quick 3-0 lead in the first, the game was tied quickly with one swing of the bat as Panthers catcher Thomas Otto hit a bomb to left field. Milwaukee would cool off as the game went on, but it was the start of a hot offensive day for South Carolina.

Short stop Will Tippett led the way for South Carolina in hits finishing 3-4 at the plate. Ryan Bakes finished 1-3, but drove in two of his three RBIs with a two run shot to center field. RF Ethan Petry and 2B Nolan Nawrocki each had two RBIs for South Carolina. On the The Gamecocks hitters scored 14 runs on 13 hits including two home runs.

Sophomore Jake McCoy took the mound in the start of the series finale. A week after giving up no runs and fanning nine Sacred Heart hitters, McCoy followed it up with only three runs given up and 17 strikeouts over. Those 17 strikeouts ties him for first on the team with Matthew Becker.

The Fresno State Bulldogs come to town for a quick game on Tuesday before South Carolina goes on the road for a three game series with in-state rival Clemson beginning on Friday.

