South Carolina Defeats Alabama to Earn 52nd Straight SEC Regular Season Win
South Carolina continued to build upon their impressive streaks as Thursday nights win over Alabama extended a SEC record 52 consecutive wins over conference opponents. Last night's victory also moved Dawn Staley to 23-0 against the Crimson Tide since taking over in 2008.
The forwards came alive for the Gamecocks. Joyce Edwards led all scorers with 21 points, on 70 percent shooting, with six rebounds, and 1 block. Sania Feagin did it on both sides of the court adding eight points, eight rebounds, three assists, one block and two steals. Chloe Kitts had another double-double finishing with 10 points and 13 rebounds.
Guards Milaysia Fluwiley and Te-Hina PaoPao combined for 27 points, seven rebounds, and six assists. Paopao continues to provide an important veteran presence in the backcourt as she logged her 12th game of the year in double figures with a team high five assists (tied with Kitts).
South Carolina was able to over come a bad night at the three point line (shooting 15 percent beyond the arc), but recovered by shooting over 44 percent from the field and over 90 percent from the free throw line.
The Gamecocks are back at Colonial Life Arena on Sunday as they take on top 15 SEC foe Oklahoma with tip off set for 3:00 pm (ET) on ESPN.
