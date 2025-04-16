Gamecock Digest

South Carolina Defeats Citadel Behind A Great Night From the Pitching Staff

South Carolina gets back in the win column after 4-0 win against Citadel.

Alex Joyce

Gamecocks pitcher James Hicks (34) was back out to the mound against Florida in Game 1 of NCAA Super Regionals, Friday, June 9, 2023, at Condron Family Ballpark in Gainesville, Florida.Florida beat the Gamecocks 5-4. [Cyndi Chambers/ Gainesville Sun] 2023
Gamecocks pitcher James Hicks (34) was back out to the mound against Florida in Game 1 of NCAA Super Regionals, Friday, June 9, 2023, at Condron Family Ballpark in Gainesville, Florida.Florida beat the Gamecocks 5-4. [Cyndi Chambers/ Gainesville Sun] 2023 / Cyndi Chambers / USA TODAY NETWORK

The South Carolina Gamecocks earned a win over the Citadel on Tuesday evening behind a great performance from the pitching staff.

South Carolina came into Tuesday's one game matchup desparately needing a win following a sweep against Texas A&M over the weekend. The offense did just enough, but the pitching is what deserved all the praise.

Left hander Jackson Soucie took the mound to open the game for the Gamecocks. Soucie would go on to pitch three scoreless innings, giving up three hits, no runs, and striking out five Bulldogs in the process.

After Soucie's dominant start, the Gamecocks turned to righty Tyler Pitzer, lefty Ashton Crowther, and closed the game with another righty in Parker Marlatt. The three pitchers would combine for 5.2 innings of work, giving up no runs, four hits, and struck out two batters. It was one of the most complete nights from the Gamecocks pitching staff all season.

Short stop Henry Kaczmar led the team in the batting department going 2-3 at the plate. RF Ethan Petry (1-5), 1B Beau Hollins (0-2), and 3B KJ Scobey were each credited with an RBI on the evening.

South Carolina welcomes the 11th ranked Ole Miss Rebels for a three game series this weekend. First pitch for game one will be on Thursday April 17 at 6:30 pm (ET).

