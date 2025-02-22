South Carolina Defeats Milwuakee 6-3; Looking Toward Series Sweep
South Carolina defeats Milwaukee by a score of 6-23 to officially win the series against the Panthers. Gamecocks will be looking towards the sweep on Sunday.
After a quick first inning from both sides, South Carolina blew the game open in the second. After the bases were loaded from two walks and a hit by pitch, freshman KJ Scobey stepped up to the plate and delivered. Scobey singled up the middle to drive in two runs for the games first score. A single by infielder Jordan Carrion and a sacrifice fly from Nathan Hall, gave the Gamecocks a quick four run lead early in the game.
Both teams would trade runs over the next four innings, but ultimately the Gamecocks four run lead was too much to overcome. Jordan Carrion and KJ Scobey combined for three hits on six plate appearances with three RBIs.
A week after tossing nine strikeouts in a 14-0 win over Sacred Heart, Gamecocks starter Matthew Becker returned to the mound on Saturday. Becker gave South Carolina six innings of work giving up two runs on three hits and eight strikeouts. Through two games, Becker has given up two runs, three hits, and combined for 17 strikeouts.
After back to back wins over Milwaukee, South Carolina will send Jake McCoy back to the mound for his second start of the season.
You Might Also Like:
- Former Gamecocks CB, Stephon Gilmore's Potential Landing Spots in NFL Free Agency
- Gamecocks Send Fifth-Most Players to NFL Combine, Tied for Second-Most in the SEC
- South Carolina vs Arkansas - Gamecocks Looking to Shake Off Bad Home Loss
Join the community:
- Follow Fisher Brewer on Twitter: @USCTalk
- Follow Alex Joyce on Twitter: @AlexJoyceSI
- Follow Matthew Peavy on Twitter: @TheMattPeavy
- Follow Isaiah Collins on Twitter: @IsaiahCEC
- Follow Joseph Griffin on Twitter: @JosephGriffinJG
- Follow Luke Brumm on Twitter: @lukebrummcfb
- Follow USCTalk on YouTube for more video-based content: USCTalk YouTube
You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to follow us on X at @GamecocksDigest and on Facebook!