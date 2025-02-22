Gamecock Digest

South Carolina Defeats Milwuakee 6-3; Looking Toward Series Sweep

South Carolina defeats Milwaukee in game two.

Alex Joyce

May 25, 2024; Hoover, AL, USA; South Carolina Gamecocks catcher Dalton Reeves (44) throws the ball back to he mound after the end of a half inning during the SEC Baseball Tournament at Hoover Metropolitan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vasha Hunt-Imagn Images
May 25, 2024; Hoover, AL, USA; South Carolina Gamecocks catcher Dalton Reeves (44) throws the ball back to he mound after the end of a half inning during the SEC Baseball Tournament at Hoover Metropolitan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vasha Hunt-Imagn Images / Vasha Hunt-Imagn Images

South Carolina defeats Milwaukee by a score of 6-23 to officially win the series against the Panthers. Gamecocks will be looking towards the sweep on Sunday.

After a quick first inning from both sides, South Carolina blew the game open in the second. After the bases were loaded from two walks and a hit by pitch, freshman KJ Scobey stepped up to the plate and delivered. Scobey singled up the middle to drive in two runs for the games first score. A single by infielder Jordan Carrion and a sacrifice fly from Nathan Hall, gave the Gamecocks a quick four run lead early in the game.

Both teams would trade runs over the next four innings, but ultimately the Gamecocks four run lead was too much to overcome. Jordan Carrion and KJ Scobey combined for three hits on six plate appearances with three RBIs.

A week after tossing nine strikeouts in a 14-0 win over Sacred Heart, Gamecocks starter Matthew Becker returned to the mound on Saturday. Becker gave South Carolina six innings of work giving up two runs on three hits and eight strikeouts. Through two games, Becker has given up two runs, three hits, and combined for 17 strikeouts.

After back to back wins over Milwaukee, South Carolina will send Jake McCoy back to the mound for his second start of the season.

Alex Joyce is a graduate from the University of Georgia with a degree in Journalism. Alex began his career in television as a news and sports reporter. During his career, Alex has been able to cover everything from breaking news to the game’s brightest moments. His passion for journalism drives him to deliver compelling stories and to connect with his audiences.