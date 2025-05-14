South Carolina Defeats Winthrop 6-5 at Home
South Carolina baseball snaps a six-game losing streak with a 6-5 thrilling win over the Winthrop Eagles. This is the Gamecocks second win of the year against Winthrop, the first coming back on Feb 18.
Things were looking bleak for the Gamecocks late in Tuesday night's game. South Carolina's bat were cold and they found themselves down 4-1 entering the bottom of the eighth inning. Then the offense came to life.
It all began with Kennedy Jones driving in a run off a double with one out. Down two runs, Henry Kaczmar brought the Gamecocks within one on a single to right. Then Beau Hollins put South Carolina ahead for good with a double to right field, driving in three runs.
The Gamecocks sent out Jackson Soucie to the mound to throw out the first pitch on Tuesday evening. Soucie threw for four innings against the Eagles, giving up one run, on three hits, and finished with two strikeouts.
This win pushes South Carolina's record to 29-7 against Winthrop. The Gamecocks have now won 14 straight games over the Eagles.
Up next for South Carolina is a three game series against the top ranked LSU Tigers at home to close out the season.
