South Carolina Dominates Vanderbilt in the Second Half
In a game that was a defensive slug fest at the half, South Carolina came out firing in the second half and never looked back.
Defesnively, the Gamecocks held a good Vanderbilt offense to just 7 points and 274 total yards. Commodores' quarterback Diego Pavia was harrassed early and often by the South Carolina front seven. Pavia completed 16/31 passes for 166 yards, effectively shut down by the Gamecocks pass rush and secondary.
Vanderbilt running backs were held to 43 yards on 15 carries (2.86 yards per carry). Pavia was the team's leading rusher with 65 yards and the long Vanderbilt touchdown of the night.
Offensively, Rocket Sanders was a star in the second half. He had his second consecutive 100 yard rushing game with 126 yards, adding two touchdowns. Sanders also showed his impressive receiving skills by leading the team in recieivng yards (52) and adding another touchdown. He was the offensive MVP on the night.
Sellers also had a good day for the Gamecocks. He finished the day 14/20 for 238 yards and two touchdowns throught the air, adding 38 yards on the ground.
South Carolina is now bowl eligilble, but will have their eyes set beyond that with Missouri, Wofford, and Clemson rounding out the year.
