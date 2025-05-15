South Carolina Duo Named Among Top Impact Players for 2025
The South Carolina football program has high expectations from the national media entering 2025. One publication expects a duo of Gamecocks to be the reason the team finds success this season.
On3 Sports' Clark Brooks released his Top Ten Impact Players in College Football for the 2025 Season on Thursday. Quarterback LaNorris Sellers (8) and edge rusher Dylan Stewart (2) were ranked highly among Brooks' top players. Let's start with Brooks' notes on Stewart.
“An impact player in every sense of the word, Stewart has a knack for causing chaos and demoralizing opposing offensive linemen. At 6’6, 250 – he’s the only returning defensive lineman to sit inside the top4 in both havoc plays (62) and PFF pass rush grade (91.4).
“Freakish vibes. And, the rising sophomore is just getting started.”
Sllers came in at number eight on the list. The Gamecocks' quarterback is entering year two as the team's starting quarterback.
“Sellers puts the spec.. Umm rec spec .. into spectacular. Few QBs are blessed with physical tools like his. And unlike some of these other aliens of that ilk, he has to date shown to be a prudent, accurate passer that avoids biffs and tossing the ball into harm’s way.
“To that point, he was the only SEC high volume starter last fall to finish inside the conference’s top2 in both Depth Adjusted Accuracy and Interceptable %. He is capable of scoring on any play with his arm or his legs – both in and out of structure. Fumbles are something to monitor, but his upside is premium.”
Both Sellers and Stewart will have to succeed at a high level if South Carolina wants to be in the College Football Playoff hunt at the end of they year.
Join the community:
- Follow Fisher Brewer on Twitter: @USCTalk
- Follow Alex Joyce on Twitter: @AlexJoyceSI
- Follow Matthew Peavy on Twitter: @TheMattPeavy
- Follow Isaiah Collins on Twitter: @IsaiahCEC
- Follow Joseph Griffin on Twitter: @JosephGriffinJG
- Follow Luke Brumm on Twitter: @lukebrummcfb
- Follow USCTalk on YouTube for more video-based content: USCTalk YouTube
You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to follow us on X at @GamecocksDigest and on Facebook!
You Might Also Like: