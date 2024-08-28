Gamecocks Luke Doty Ready for Leadership Role
Luke Doty has had quite the career with the Gamecocks since joining the program back in 2020. Originally coming in as one of the top dual threat quarterbacks in the country, Doty has seen a lot of changes in his time in Columbia.
In a day and age of transferring, staying with a program after losing the starting job isn't common. Doty has used it as an opportunity to evolve as a player.
Now entering his fifth year, Doty is a reliable weapon in the pass and receiving game for South Carolina. But it's his veteran presence that may be the most useful tool in his bag this season.
"I just use this as an opportunity to be a guy that has a lot of experience and has seen a lot of things on the field, off the field," Doty said. "Just kind of use that as my platform to help some of these younger guys. Help them find their path and their role on the team. Doing whatever I can to make sure we're all ready to go on gameday."
Listed as a backup on the WR depth chart, Doty will still be expected to play a lot this fall. With his receiving and passing abilities, one would think offensive coordinator has a few tricks up his sleeve for the redshirt senior.
