FanDuel Promo Code for 49ers vs Colts Monday Night Football
The FanDuel promo code offer delivers an excellent opportunity for new users to bet on Monday Night Football when the San Francisco 49ers travel to Indianapolis to face the Colts on Dec. 22. No FanDuel promo code is required to claim this $250 bonus that activates when your initial $5 wager wins. This primetime matchup features two teams navigating crucial late-season territory, making it an ideal target for exploring sportsbook promos.
FanDuel promo code details for 49ers vs Colts betting
New customers can access this welcome offer without entering any FanDuel promo code during registration. The promotion requires a minimum $5 deposit and an initial $5 real money wager on any available market. If your qualifying bet wins, FanDuel awards $250 in bonus bets within 72 hours of settlement.
Key terms and conditions include:
- Minimum $5 deposit required to activate your account.
- Place a $5 initial wager on any FanDuel market, including 49ers vs Colts betting options.
- Bonus bets expire seven days after issuance.
- Winnings from bonus bets do not include the bonus amount itself.
For example, if you bet $5 on the 49ers to cover the spread against Indianapolis and win, you receive your original winnings plus $250 in bonus bets. However, if your initial wager loses, no bonus bets are awarded. When using your $250 bonus on a market with +100 odds and winning, you receive $250 in withdrawable cash rather than $300.
This FanDuel promo is available to new customers in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WY. Bonus not available in Ontario, Canada.
How to claim your FanDuel sign-up bonus for Monday Night Football
Follow these steps to secure your FanDuel promo code new-user offer before kickoff:
- Click a link on this page to begin registration and download the FanDuel Sportsbook app.
- Complete account setup with your personal information and make a minimum $5 deposit.
- Place your initial $5 wager on any market, such as 49ers vs Colts moneyline or spread bets.
- If your bet wins, receive $250 in bonus bets within 72 hours to continue betting.
The registration process takes just minutes, allowing you to bet on this Monday Night Football matchup between San Francisco and Indianapolis. Read our comprehensive FanDuel review for additional insights into the platform's features and betting options.
Additional FanDuel Sportsbook promotions for existing users
Beyond the welcome offer, FanDuel consistently provides ongoing promotions for existing customers through their mobile app. These FanDuel promo codes include profit boosts, same-game parlay insurance, and special event bonuses that enhance your betting experience. Check the 'Promotions' tab regularly within the FanDuel Sportsbook app to discover the latest offers and maximize your wagering opportunities throughout the NFL season.
- FanDuel $100K Free To Play Daily Shuffle: Build your free parlay each day with Daily Shuffle for a shot at $100K in total prizes.
- FanDuel 1Q Best Protect: Stay in the game—if a first-quarter injury impacts your NFL wager, you’re protected.
NFL Your Way: Adjust lines, customize player props, and get instant odds when crafting uniquely tailored NFL bets.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.