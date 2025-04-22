Gamecock Digest

South Carolina Faces UNF for Last Game of the Homestand

South Carolina wraps up a five game home stand against North Florida.

Alex Joyce

Gamecocks utility Ethan Petry (20) with a double in Game 2 of the NCAA Super Regional against Florida, Saturday, June 10, 2023, at Condron Family Ballpark in Gainesville, Florida. The Gators beat the Gamecocks 4-0 and are headed to the College World Series in Omaha. [Cyndi Chambers/ Gainesville Sun] 2023
Gamecocks utility Ethan Petry (20) with a double in Game 2 of the NCAA Super Regional against Florida, Saturday, June 10, 2023, at Condron Family Ballpark in Gainesville, Florida. The Gators beat the Gamecocks 4-0 and are headed to the College World Series in Omaha. [Cyndi Chambers/ Gainesville Sun] 2023 / Cyndi Chambers / USA TODAY NETWORK

South Carolina will end a streak of five consecutive games at home under the lights of Founders Park on Tuesday evening against the University of North Florida Ospreys.

The Gamecocks will hope to end this homestand with another win on Tuesday which would push their record to 4-1 in the last five games. The Ospreys are fresh off a series win over the University of West Georgia. and head into the matchup with a 21-29 overall record.

South Carolina has faced North Florida five times in program history. The Gamecocks hold a 4-1 record over the Ospreys in those games. The two teams last met in 2023 with North Florida coming away with an 8-5 win. Carolina’s last win over the Ospreys happened in 2022, a 4-2 win on April 12 that was highlighted by three hits from Josiah Sightler.

Junior left hander Jackson Soucie (3-0, 3.98 ERA) heads to the mound to start the game for South Carolina. The Ospreys will send out senior Tommy Groom (0-0, 4.91 ERA).

First pitch is set for 6:30 pm (ET). The game will be televised on the SEC Network +.

Join the community:

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to follow us on X at @GamecocksDigest and on Facebook!

You Might Also Like:

Published
Alex Joyce
ALEX JOYCE

Alex Joyce is a graduate from the University of Georgia with a degree in Journalism. Alex began his career in television as a news and sports reporter. During his career, Alex has been able to cover everything from breaking news to the game’s brightest moments. His passion for journalism drives him to deliver compelling stories and to connect with his audiences.