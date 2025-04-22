South Carolina Faces UNF for Last Game of the Homestand
South Carolina will end a streak of five consecutive games at home under the lights of Founders Park on Tuesday evening against the University of North Florida Ospreys.
The Gamecocks will hope to end this homestand with another win on Tuesday which would push their record to 4-1 in the last five games. The Ospreys are fresh off a series win over the University of West Georgia. and head into the matchup with a 21-29 overall record.
South Carolina has faced North Florida five times in program history. The Gamecocks hold a 4-1 record over the Ospreys in those games. The two teams last met in 2023 with North Florida coming away with an 8-5 win. Carolina’s last win over the Ospreys happened in 2022, a 4-2 win on April 12 that was highlighted by three hits from Josiah Sightler.
Junior left hander Jackson Soucie (3-0, 3.98 ERA) heads to the mound to start the game for South Carolina. The Ospreys will send out senior Tommy Groom (0-0, 4.91 ERA).
First pitch is set for 6:30 pm (ET). The game will be televised on the SEC Network +.
