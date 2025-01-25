South Carolina Falls to 0-7 in the SEC Following Overtime Loss to Mississippi State
The South Carolina Gamecocks are 0-7 in SEC play for the first time in program history following a 65-60 overtime loss at the hands of #13 Mississippi State Bulldogs.
Despite the recent losing streak, South Carolina continues to show fight each game. Mississippi State had a two point lead with just 30 seconds on the clock until a steal from Gamecocks guard Zachary Davis led to the game tying basket. South Carolina would play good defense to force overtime.
Mississippi State would once again hold a two point lead with under a minute left, but this time they were able to hold on and escape on the road. Turnovers were once again the story of the game as Mississippi State forced 19 South Carolina turnovers.
Guard Jamarii Thomas was back in action after missing some time due to injury. Thomas finished as the games leading scorer with 19 points (10-12 FT) adding five rebounds and four steals.
Things have gone from bad to worse for Lamont Paris' squad after dropping its seventh consecutive game of the season. The 0-7 start is the worst SEC start in program history.
Where do they go from here? The Gamecocks are back on the road to face a good Georgia Bulldogs team in Athens. South Carolina will have to find answers quickly to get their season back on track in 2025.
