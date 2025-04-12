Gamecock Digest

South Carolina Falls to Texas A&M in Game Two

Gamecocks down 2-0 in the series at College Station.

Alex Joyce

South Carolina Head Coach Paul Mainier takes South Carolina senior Matthew Becker (29) out of the game during the bottom of the fourth inning at Doug Kingsmore Stadium in Clemson, S.C. Friday, February 28, 2025.
South Carolina Head Coach Paul Mainier takes South Carolina senior Matthew Becker (29) out of the game during the bottom of the fourth inning at Doug Kingsmore Stadium in Clemson, S.C. Friday, February 28, 2025. / Ken Ruinard / staff / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

South Carolina finds itself in a 2-0 hole after losing back to back games in the series against the Texas A&M Aggies.

Game two of this series was a blowout from start to finish. The Aggies opened up the game with four runs in the bottom of the first. After that Texas A&M would go on to score 13 runs over the next five innings to mercy rule South Carolina in the second game of the series.

South Carolina handed the ball over to senior Matthew Becker to start Friday night's game in College Station. The left hander would end the evening throwing three innings, giving up four hits, on six runs, and striking out five Aggie batters.

In what has been a thorn in the side of this team all season long, the bats just weren't there for the Gamecocks on Friday. As a team, South Carolina combined for five hits, no runs, and striking out seven times.

This loss moves South Carolina to 2-12 in SEC play. Their lone two wins on the year in SEC play ties them with the Florida Gators for 14th place in the conference. The Gamecocks are on pace for their worst SEC record since 2019, in which they finished 8-22 in conference play.

The series finale between South Carolina and Texas A&M is set for a 3:00 pm (ET) start on Saturday. Gamecocks have yet to announce a starter for game three.

Published
