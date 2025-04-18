Gamecock Digest

South Carolina Football Spring Game: Who You Got?

South Carolina revealed the rosters for Friday's spring game. Which team are you riding with?

Alex Joyce

The South Carolina Gamecocks have released their rosters for the upcoming Garnet vs Black spring game taking place on Friday night. Which roster are you riding with?

South Carolina, like many teams around the country, is choosing not to televise its spring game this year. Fans will have to either attend the event for free or listen on 107.5 The Game in the Midlands. This will be the only opportunity fans will get to see their team live before the start of the 2025 season.

This year the Gamecocks got creative for their upcoming spring game. Instead of matching up the roster based on the depth chart, South Carolina held a mini draft where coaches selected players for their respective teams.

On Friday the South Carolina Gamecocks social team released the two rosters. The graphic, organized by last name, shows which Gamecocks landed where for tonight's game. The social media team asked just one question, "Who you rockin' with?"

Kickoff for the exhibition is set for 7:30 pm (ET). Who do you have taking home the victory in Friday's game?

Alex Joyce
