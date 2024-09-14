South Carolina Football vs LSU: Tigers Pull Out Close Win on the Road in Columbia
The game between South Carolina and LSU certainly lived up to the hype on Saturday afternoon in Columbia. A tight back and forth game kept fans on the edge of their seats, as both squads had their moments. An unfortunate injury to South Carolina's LaNorris Sellers became too much to overcome, as LSU escapes Williams-Brice Stadium with a win over the Gamecocks.
South Carolina was rolling on both sides of the ball during the first half of Saturday's matchup against LSU. The unfortunate happened late in the second quarter when Sellers went down after sack in the waning moments of the half. He tried to make his return in the second half, but it was clear the young QB was not the same.
Still in face of adversity, South Carolina fought hard in this game. LSU scored on its second possession of the half narrowing South Carolina's lead to 24-22. After a second three and out by the Gamecocks, LSU's Garrett Nussmeier finds Mason Taylor for the score for the Tigers' first lead of the game (29-24).
On the very next drive, Rocket Sanders takes the handoff all the way to the house for a 66-yard touchdown and gives the Gamecocks the lead once again. The Gamecocks would go on to score just 9 total points in the second half after scoring 24 in the first two quarters.
Penalties proved to be costly in the second half for the Gamecocks, but none bigger than Nick Emmanwori's pick-six that could've created an insurmountable lead. During the interception, South Carolina's Kyle Kennard was hit with an unnecessary roughness penalty which negated the touchdown.
South Carolina had it's chanes to put this game away during the fourth quarter, but just couldn't excute on offense down the stretch. The Gamecocks drop to 2-1 on the season with a home matchup next week vs Akron. LSU improves to 2-1 on the season returns to Baton Rouge to take on the UCLA Bruins.
