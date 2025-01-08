Gamecock Digest

South Carolina Forward Ashyln Watkins Suffers Season Ending Injury

Alex Joyce

Dec 8, 2024; Fort Worth, Texas, USA; South Carolina Gamecocks forward Ashlyn Watkins (2) dunks the ball against TCU Horned Frogs center Sedona Prince (13) during the first half at Dickies Arena. Mandatory Credit: Chris Jones-Imagn Images
South Carolina junior forward Ashlyn Watkins suffered a torn ACL during Sunday's win over Mississippi State.

The former All-SEC forward is a big loss as Watkins played a significant role for the Gamecocks. During Watkins tenure, she is in the South Carolina recorded book for most games played in a season (38), third in blocked shots in a season (91), and most defensive rebounds in an NCAA tournament game (15).

This season Watkins had played in all 14 games averaging 7.2 points, 6.1 rebounds, and just over one steal and assist per game. In her absence, the Gamecocks will rely on a group of talented forwards in Joyce Edwards, Adhel Tac, Sania Feagin, Chloe Kitts, and Maryam Dauda.

South Carolina welcomes Texas A&M to Colonial Life Arena on Thursday January 9 at 5:00 pm (ET).

