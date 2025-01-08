South Carolina Forward Ashyln Watkins Suffers Season Ending Injury
South Carolina junior forward Ashlyn Watkins suffered a torn ACL during Sunday's win over Mississippi State.
The former All-SEC forward is a big loss as Watkins played a significant role for the Gamecocks. During Watkins tenure, she is in the South Carolina recorded book for most games played in a season (38), third in blocked shots in a season (91), and most defensive rebounds in an NCAA tournament game (15).
This season Watkins had played in all 14 games averaging 7.2 points, 6.1 rebounds, and just over one steal and assist per game. In her absence, the Gamecocks will rely on a group of talented forwards in Joyce Edwards, Adhel Tac, Sania Feagin, Chloe Kitts, and Maryam Dauda.
South Carolina welcomes Texas A&M to Colonial Life Arena on Thursday January 9 at 5:00 pm (ET).
You Might Also Like:
- Nick Emmanwori Forgoes Senior Season and Declares for NFL Draft
- Debo Williams Makes NFL Draft Decision
- No. 2 CB in 2027, South Carolina's Own Joshua Dobson, Visits Gamecocks During Bowl Prep
Join the community:
- Follow Fisher Brewer on Twitter: @USCTalk
- Follow Alex Joyce on Twitter: @AlexJoyceSI
- Follow Matthew Peavy on Twitter: @TheMattPeavy
- Follow Isaiah Collins on Twitter: @IsaiahCEC
- Follow Joseph Griffin on Twitter: @JosephGriffinJG
- Follow Luke Brumm on Twitter: @lukebrummcfb
- Follow USCTalk on YouTube for more video-based content: USCTalk YouTube
You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to follow us on X at @GamecocksDigest and on Facebook!