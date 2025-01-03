Gamecock Digest

Nick Emmanwori Forgoes Senior Season and Declares for NFL Draft

Alex Joyce

Oct 12, 2024; Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA; South Carolina Gamecocks defensive back Nick Emmanwori (7) during the first half at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Butch Dill-Imagn Images / Butch Dill-Imagn Images

Top 50 overall player according to CBS Sports and the second overall safety in the class, South Carolina's Nick Emmanwori forgoes his senior season to enter the 2025 NFL Draft.

Emmanwori signed with the Gamecocks in the 2022 class as a three-star recruit out of Irmo, South Carolina. The 6-foot-3 and 227 pounder quickly outplayed his recruiting status and ended 2022 with freshman All-American honors.

During his Gamecocks' tenure, Emmanwori appeared in 37 games and finishing his career with 244 total tackles, four tackles for loss, and six interceptions (two of which returned for touchdowns). His presence on the back end of the defense helped South Carolina become of the best overall defenses in the conference. In a post via his X account, Emmanwori describes himself as a "Gamecock for life."

USA Today's Aryton Ostley projects Emmanwori as a late first round pick heading to the Buffalo Bills. Emmanwori's decision follows the announcements from TJ Sanders and Debo Williams.

