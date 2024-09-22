South Carolina Gamecock's Robby Ashford Shines in 50-7 Victory over the Akron Zips
The South Carolina Gamecocks came into Saturday's matchup against Akron with two goals: get the win and stay healthy. While they accomplished one of those goals, a 50-7 victory over the Zips, the Gamecocks do have an injury concern to a star tailback.
Starting with the good, Robby Ashford turned in a stellar performance tonight in place of LaNorris Sellers. Ashford dazzled in both the run game and pass game as the Gamecock's offense, led by offensive coordinator Dowell Loggains, had their way all night. Ashford set a career high in rushing yards with 133 yards on the ground and a touchdown. He would also finish the game 15/21 through the air for 243 yards with two touchdowns and no interceptions, completing passes of 27, 28, 30, 35, and 44 yards. Nine different Gamecocks caught passes tonight with Gage Larvadain (2 catches for 79 yards) and Mazeo Bennett Jr. (5 catches, 71 yards, and a touchdown) leading the team in receiving.
Unfortunately for the South Carolina offense, Rocket Sanders went down early in the game and was unable to return. He would head to to locker room and come back on the sidelines with a boot on his left foot. It is unclear what his status currently is heading into the bye week. Oscar Adaway III (14 carries, 42 yards, and two touchdowns) and Juju McDowell (6 carriers, 29 yards, and a touchdown) stepped up in Sanders' absence.
Defensively outside of a 42-yard touchdown pass by Akron's Ben Finley, the Gamecocks shut down the Zips offense from start to finish. On the night, the Gamecocks were able to hold Akron to just 128 yards of total offense adding in two sacks and an interception. Akron would go on to finish the game with the following drive chart: Punt, Punt, Punt, Punt, Touchdown, End of the half, Punt, Punt, Punt, Punt, Interception, Punt, Punt. Just a dominant performance by one of the nation's best defenses.
The bye week comes at a perfect time for South Carolina as the status of stars LaNorris Sellers and Rocket Sanders are unknown. This week allows them to heal up and get better as the meat of their 2024 schedule kicks off with Ole Miss coming to town in two weeks.
You Might Also Like:
- South Carolina Gamecocks QB Robby Ashford Expected to Start vs Akron
- South Carolina Gamecocks Reveal Throwback Uniforms for Akron Game
- South Carolina Gamecocks vs Akron Zips: First Half Analysis
Join the community:
- Follow Fisher Brewer on Twitter: @USCTalk
- Follow Alex Joyce on Twitter: @AlexJoyceSI
- Follow Matthew Peavy on Twitter: @TheMattPeavy
- Follow Isaiah Collins on Twitter: @IsaiahCEC
- Follow Joseph Griffin on Twitter: @JosephGriffinJG
- Follow Luke Brumm on Twitter: @lukebrummcfb
- Follow USCTalk on YouTube for more video-based content: USCTalk YouTube
You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to follow us on X at @GamecocksDigest and on Facebook!