South Carolina Gamecocks Football Depth Chart: Week 2 at Kentucky
The South Carolina Gamecocks got off to a slow start on Saturday offensively with a lot of new names making their first appearances in a Gamecocks uniform. After barely surviving Old Dominion, the Gamecocks must turn the page for their SEC opener against the Kentucky Wildcats. On Monday, South Carolina released an updated depth chart ahead of Saturday's matchup versus the Wildcats.
Star freshman Josiah Thompson has appeared to win the left tackle battle against returning starter Tree Badalade after Saturday's performance. Last week they had Thompson and Badalade listed as "or" on week one's depth chart signlaing a rotation at the position. Now entering SEC play, the impact freshman will be counted on to protect LaNorris Seller's blindside.
Defensively, one of the surprises of the new depth chart is found innthe Edge position as Kyle Kennard is listed as "or" with FSU transfer Gilber Edmond. Coming off a SEC Player of the Week performance, Kennard, along side Dylan Steward, seemed like a lock on the Edge. Maybe Edmond or Kennard gets the start, what's guaranteed is both should see the field a lot.
Across from Kennard another "or" can be found next to Dylan Stewart's name as opposed to last week when he was listed third on the chart. After a stellar performance on Saturday, Stewart, like Thomspon, has earned the right to be on the field early and often for the Gamecocks.
Lastly, the final change from week one's depth chart to week two is the emergence of Judge Collier. Coming into the year, head coach Shane Beamer said there was an ongoing battle opposite O'Donnell Fortune. While Emory Floyd makes his way back from injury, it seems Collier will be the guy at least for now. Take a closer look at the depth chart below.
South Carolina is set for their SEC opener and first game of the year between conference foes as they walk into Lexington, Kentucky to take on the Wildcats this Saturday.
You Might Also Like:
- Shane Beamer Assesses His Team's Performance After 23-19 Win Over Old Dominion
- Rough Start for the Gamecocks Passing Game
- Photo Gallery: South Carolina's Victory Over Old Dominion
Join the community:
- Follow Fisher Brewer on Twitter: @USCTalk
- Follow Alex Joyce on Twitter: @AlexJoyceSI
- Follow Joseph Griffin on Twitter: @JosephGriffinJG
- Follow Luke Brumm on Twitter: @lukebrummcfb
- Follow USCTalk on YouTube for more video-based content: USCTalk YouTube
You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to follow us on Twitter and Facebook!