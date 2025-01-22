South Carolina Gamecocks in Way Too Early Top Ten for 2025
South Carolina heads into the 2025 offseason with a lot of hype. After finishing 9-3, the Gamecocks return a lot of talent that could potentially catapult them into the playoff discussion next season.
On3's Andy Staples and Ari Wasserman released their "Way Too Early College Football Top 25" with the Gamecocks coming in at #8 on their list. Here's what Ari had to say about the early outlook on South Carolina:
"Is there a more exciting quarterback in the sport headed into the offseason than LaNorris Sellers? South Carolina tasted success this year, but if Sellers is more dynamic next year — alongside important pieces like left tackle Josiah Thompson and defensive end Dylan Stewart— the Gamecocks will be very good again," Wasserman writes.
Any team wanting to compete for the national title has to have the right quarterback, be able to protect said quarterback, and be able to get after the opposing quarterback. As Wasserman points out, the Gamecocks have all three.
Starting with the man under center, LaNorris Sellers entered 2024 as a green prospect who sat behind Spencer Rattler in 2023. By season's end he stamped his flag as one of the best quarterbacks in the country. Protecting his blindside was true freshman left tackle, and former South Carolina Mr. Football, Josiah Thompson. Thompson won the battle early in the season and helped anchor a stout Gamecocks offensive line.
On the other side of the ball, former five star Dylan Stewart showed why he was rated so highly as a prospect. Finshing with 6.5 sacks, four quarterback hurries, 10.5 tackles for loss, and three forced fumbles, the star pass rusher is expected to take that next leap heading into year two.
We're a long way from an official 2025 AP Poll and even longer before the first 2025 College Football Playoff rankings, but it appears South Carolina will be viewed as one of the top teams in the country next season.
