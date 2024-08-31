South Carolina Gamecocks: Positives and Negatives From the First Half
The Gamecocks had a lot of questions on the offensive side of the ball coming into the season and it looks like those questions will be left unanswered at least for now.
There were a lot of areas for Shane Beamer and the staff to clean up at half time, but there are also some good plays to build off of. Let's take a look at some positives and negatives from the first half.
Positives:
Starting off with the good news. The defense looks as advertised so far. All offseason defensive players and coaches talked about all the ways this team could be dominant. Nick Emmanwori and Kyle Kennard used words like "crazy" and "historic" to define the defense's potential.
So far the front seven has looked fast and physical, really giving the Monarchs problems offensively. Outside of a blown play that led to a 74 yard touchdown pass, the Gamecocks gave up less than 100 total yards in the first half.
Offensively the run game was the long bright spot. Raheim Sanders is looking like "Rocket" of old as he shows off his physicality. LaNorris has been a problem with his legs, showing off the ability to run past and through tackles. A fumble from Seller's was the lone negative for the run game, however the defense bailed him out with an interception from O'Donnell Fortune in the end zone on the next play.
Alex Herrera showed why he earned the starting kicking position going 2-for-2 on field goals with a long of 46 yards.
Negatives:
The passing game has not been up to the task so far. This isn't a surprise as it is Seller's first start and the receiver room is a lot different than last season.
Last week offensive coordinator Dowell Loggains said this will be a "by committee" approach to begin the season for the wide outs, as no one has truly separated themselves. So far this has rung true.
Sellers completed passes to four different Gamecocks for 24 yards and a long of 10 yards.
Dowell Loggains will have to find some answers for the passing game in the second half.
