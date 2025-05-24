South Carolina Gamecocks' Talmadge LeCroy Announces Return to Columbia
South Carolina baseball gets good news on Friday as senior Talmadge LeCroy announced his return to the team via the Gamecocks Baseball X account.
LeCroy will be coming back for his fifth season in Columbia. After a program wide down year in 2025, the super senior's return to the Gamecocks could help provide a spark in 2026.
Joining the team as a freshman in 2022, LeCroy layed in 39 games with 27 starts. He had 24 hits, five doubles, 11 RBI and 19 walks with a .381 on-base percentage that season. His play increased as a sophomore where he played in 55 games with 52 starts for the Gamecocks in 2023. LeCroy hit .289 with 39 runs scored, 10 doubles, a triple, four home runs and 42 RBI
As a junior in 2024, LeCroy played in all 62 games making 60 starts, helping the Gamecocks to a berth in the Raleigh Regional. He finished that season scoring 45 runs, had eight doubles to go along with a triple, three home runs, 28 RBI, 38 walks and 14 hit-by-pitches.
After only appearing in 17 games in 2025 due to injury, LeCroy comes back to help the Gamecocks get back to postseason play in 2026.
