South Carolina Gamecocks TE Nyck Harbor Confirms Focus on Football, Not Track in 2025
South Carolina Gamecocks tight end, Nyck Harbor, met with media members during spring practice and announced his slight change of plans for offseason workouts heading into the 2025-2026 college football season.
Since arriving on South Carolina's campus as a part of the 2023 class, Harbor was a two sport athlete. Not only did he excel on the field as a pass catcher, his abilites on the track were just as impressive, including being invited to participate in Olympic trials.
Last offseason, Harbor ran the 200m dash in 20.20 seconds which put him right in line for an opportunity to compete for the Paris Olympic trials. However shortly after his performance, Harbor announced he wouldn't attend the trials, instead choosing to focus on the 2024 football season. With track taking place during spring practice, Harbor made it clear he would be focusing on football in 2025.
"My track for this year is done," Harbor said.
Back in January Habor's head coach, Shane Beamer, made a similar statement to the media. Saying this was ultimately Harbor's decision for this season.
"He is solely focusing on football right now. And that was Nyck’s decision. That was something that he talked to us about. I think he realized that though he did a lot of really good things in track last year, but missing spring practice. I don’t want to say, set him back, but it was more of a challenge to be ready for the season,” Coach Beamer said.
Harbor had the best year of his young Gamecock's career in 2024. He appeared in 13 games, starting eight, and had a career high in yards (376), touchdowns (3), and yards per game (29.8). This focus could help Harbor reach the potential of his five star status coming out of the 2023 class.
