South Carolina Lands on Top 12 List for 2027 Four-Star Edge Rusher Rashad Streets

One of the nation's best edge defenders is taking a hard look at the Gamecocks in the 2027 class.

The 2027 recruiting class for South Carolina is beginning to take shape as Shane Beamer and company lands in another recruit's list of top schools. Following a spot in the top ten of Joshua Sam-Epelle earlier this week, the Gamecocks now find themselves in the mix for another top recruit in the 2027 class by the way of edge rusher Rashad Streets.

Streets has the South Carolina Gamecocks in his top 12 along with Georgia, Ohio State, Tennessee, Florida State, Alabama, Clemson, Oregon, NC State, Michigan, Nebraska, and Texas. The 6-foot-4 and 230 pound edge from Millbrook High School in Raleigh, North Carolina, is a top 100 player in the 247Sports composite rankings.

Who's the leader in the clubhouse?

Tennessee leading the way in Rashad Streets recruitment?
Florida State, Tennessee, and South Carolina were the first big programs to offer Streets this season before a host of teams across the Power Four conferences flooded in with offers. While it's early in the process, On3 has Tennessee and NC State taking the slight lead in the Streets sweepstakes. Streets was most recently on a visit to Alabama where he saw the Crimson Tide take down LSU.

As of now South Carolina has no commits in the 2027 class as all eyes are focused on the 2026 cycle with the early signing day period set for Dec. 2-5. After this the attention switches to the transfer portal that is open from Jan. 2-16, and ends with signing day on Feb. 4 for remaing recruits who did not sign during the early cycle.

Three weeks away from signing day, the Gamecocks sit at the 21 spot in the national recruiting rankings and 10 in the SEC with 15 total recruits. In case you missed it last week, here's a quick reminder of how that class stacks up in Nov., which includes a possible flip from one of the top recruits in the country.

