South Carolina Gamecocks vs Missouri Tigers: Live Scores and Updates
A cloudy 76 degree night sets the stage for kickoff for the South Carolina Gamecocks and Missouri Tigers inside Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium. Check below for all updates and live scoring as the game is set to kickoff at 7:00 pm (ET).
What's At Stake?
The Mayor's Cup is on the line between the two schools who call Columbia home. South Carolina currently holds the coveted cup after defeating the Tigers at home last season. Now the Gamecocks put that same trophy up for grabs on Saturday evening in their first true road game on the year.
How to Watch South Carolina vs Vanderbilt:
- Gameday: Saturday, September 20th, 2025
- Game time: 7:00 pm ET
- TV: ESPN
- Broadcast Team: Dave Pasch, Dusty Dvoracek and Taylor McGregor
- South Carolina Broadcast Team: Todd Ellis (play-by-play), Tommy Suggs (analyst), and Chet Tucker (sideline reporter)
- Location: Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium (Columbia, Missouri)
Weather Update:
According to The Weather Channel, forecast is a cloudy night in Columbia. Weather at time of kickoff will be at 74 degrees and will get to 69 degrees by end of game. There is a 15 percent chance of rain on the day.
South Carolina:
- LaNorris Sellers, QB - upgraded to In
- Mazeo Bennett, WR - Questionable
- Michael Smith, TE - Doubtful
- Judge Collier, DB - Doubtful
Missouri:
- Balke Craig, K - Out
- Sam Horn QB, Out
- Logan Reichert, OL - Out
The biggest injury news in the past two days has been the clearance of South Carolina star quarterback LaNorris Sellers. Earlier in the week there was a lot of uncertainty about his availability, but that got put to rest on Friday evening with the announcement of Sellers playing.
First Quarter:
