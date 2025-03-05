South Carolina Gets Back in the Win Column Against Davidson
South Carolina bats come alive in 7-3 win over Davidson.
Just two days following the Gamecocks finding hardly any offensive success against Clemson, the bats show up against the Wildcats. South Carolina scored seven runs on nine hits including a home run. Gamecock batters finished 7-32 (.218 average) behind the plate.
Henry Kaczmar had a great night at the plate. Kaczmar finished 2-2 on the evening with a home run, two RBIs, and walked twice. Woita and Hall also added two RBIs each on the evening.
Gamecock relievers threw 6 innings, held Wildcat batters hitless and scoreless with 11 strikeouts. Garino started the game for South Carolina. He threw 3 innings, giving up two earned runs, and two strikeouts.
This was the 74th meeting between the two schools. The win over Davidson pushed South Carolina's record to 51-22-1. South Carolina has one more game before a three game series this weekend.
What's next for the Gamecocks? South Carolina goes on the road to Charleston, South Carolina to take on The Citadel for a quick Wednesday matchup before returning home for a three game series against Morehead State. Carolina has a 143-50-1 series lead on The Citadel heading into Wednesday’s game.
You Might Also Like:
- NFL GM Raves About Development Of LaNorris Sellers at South Carolina
- 2025 NFL Scouting Combine Top Performers - Which Gamecocks Made Their Mark
- Clemson Sweeps South Carolina
Join the community:
- Follow Fisher Brewer on Twitter: @USCTalk
- Follow Alex Joyce on Twitter: @AlexJoyceSI
- Follow Matthew Peavy on Twitter: @TheMattPeavy
- Follow Isaiah Collins on Twitter: @IsaiahCEC
- Follow Joseph Griffin on Twitter: @JosephGriffinJG
- Follow Luke Brumm on Twitter: @lukebrummcfb
- Follow USCTalk on YouTube for more video-based content: USCTalk YouTube
You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to follow us on X at @GamecocksDigest and on Facebook!