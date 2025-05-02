South Carolina Guard Myles Stute Granted Extra Year of Eligibility
On Friday, fifth year guard Myles Stute received a medical hardship waiver from the NCAA for a sixth year of eligibility. Stute will return to South Carolina in 2025-2026.
Stute started 14 games to begin the 2024-2025 season before a lower leg deep vein thrombosis (blood clot) sidelined him fro the rest of the season. In those 14 games, Stute averaged 24.8 minutes per game, 5.4 points, 1.1 assists, and 3.5 rebounds.
“I want to thank coach Paris and the entire coaching staff for their continued belief in me throughout this process, as well as our entire medical staff here for their help with getting me back to being healthy and able to play the game I love,” said Stute. “It hasn’t been easy, but I’m thankful for every single person who has helped play a part in my recovery, and I’m very excited and looking forward to getting on the court with my new teammates in June and beginning the journey of this upcoming season.”
The team is set to begin its offseason workouts in June.
