South Carolina Head Coach Shane Beamer Shares His Frustrations With the Gamecocks Season So Far

Frustration is a term to describe what many inside and outside the Rice Athletics Center in Columbia, South Carolina are feeling. On Tuesday, Shane Beamer used that very term to describe his feelings about the last two weeks and knows it's the work that will get the team right.

Questions about Beamer's thoughts about the program, his job security, and Dylan Stewart's suspension have been a hot topic since the Gamecocks loss to Alabama on Saturday evening. The last two weeks have been hard on the team, staff, and fans.

"I'm frustrated too. I see a lot of the issues on Saturday that need to get corrected. We need to coach better and perform better," Beamer said.

On top of the frustration, Beamer understands why fans haven't been happy. In his words, Beamer would be "ticked off" as well.

"We haven't played consistent enough," Beamer said. "When you don't play well, you deserve the criticism. I'd be ticked off with me too. I understand that."

There will be no influx of talent from free agency or trades to be had. This is college football. At this point in the year, what you have is what you have. That means the staff has to come together and figure out a way to get the talent on the field to perform at the highest level. And there's only one way to do that.

"Go right back to work. I wish there was some magical answer, but you go right back to work," Beamer said.

South Carolina will take on Kentucky this weekend and Florida the following week before a bye week. The entire perception about this program can change in a matter of two weeks should the Gamecocks find a way to come away with a win.

Dylan Stewart Update

Sep 27, 2025; Columbia, South Carolina, USA; Kentucky Wildcats running back Dante Dowdell (2) is stopped by South Carolina Gamecocks linebacker Dylan Stewart (6) in the second quarter at Williams-Brice Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Blake-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

On Monday, the SEC, in agreement with South Carolina, suspended edge rusher Dylan Stewart for one game following an altercation with an Alabama player on Saturday. That will add to what is already an indefinite suspension that Shane Beamer already gave him on Sunday afternoon.

Beamer was asked on Tuesday what it would take for Stewart to be able to re-join the team. Here is his response.

"Show that he can embody the standard of what we want this program to be about on and off the field. That's what I want to see," Beamer on when Dylan Stewart can return.

Whether that's next week at Florida, sometime after the bye, or not at all, South Carolina will have to have the next man up mentality as they are without their star defender for the forseeable future.