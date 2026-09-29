How Does Dylan Stewart's One-Game Suspension Affect South Carolina This Week and Beyond?

In case you missed it, South Carolina and the SEC mutually agreed to suspend edge rusher Dylan Stewart one game following his altercation with an Alabama player this past weekend. With Stewart officially out, his absence will have an impact on this defense both this weekend and beyond.

In a release on Monday night, the SEC referenced Stewart's punch with 7:40 remaining in the fourth quarter. Both the SEC and South Carolina called the altercation an "egregious act."

"Dylan Stewart’s egregious contact reflects behavior that is unacceptable and not aligned with the standards of the Southeastern Conference,” said SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey. “Such action against an opponent carries a serious risk of injury and has no place in our conference competition. This suspension is appropriate, and any future misconduct by Dylan Stewart will result in more severe disciplinary action."

As the article points out, this suspension is completely separate from the "indefinite suspension" South Carolina issued on their own accord. That punishment stems from the punch and the dispute Stewart had with multiple coaches, including head coach Shane Beamer, on Saturday night.

Julian Walker was going to sub in for Dylan Stewart and Stewart refused to come out.



Lots of yelling. Eventually the coaches yanked him pic.twitter.com/C0WR4OJrpy — Jordan Kaye (@jordankaye_23) September 27, 2026

Impact on the Defense

Due to a back injury dating back to last season, Stewart has only appeared in two contests so far this season, both in limited snap counts. This means the Gamecocks are already used to working around his absence on the roster.

Julian Walker has been as advertised as a true freshman this season. The 6-foot-6 and 255 pound edge rusher was a big flip in the previous cycle. He has the tools to be a high impact player with more playing time coming his way.

Anthony Addison is another player who should see more production with increased playing time. The 6-foot-4 and 230 pound sophomore shows impressive speed off the edge. He has already matched his game appearances from last season, making two starts, and has career highs in tackles (6) and sacks (3).

Beyond Walker and Addison, is transfer Caleb Herring and Jaquavious Dodd. Dodd has appeared in three of the Gamecocks' four games this season He has posted three total tackles, including a tackle for loss. Herring has also appeared in three games making three total tackles.

While replacing the pure talent of Dylan Stewart may be impossible, South Carolina now has a chance for the younger players on the roster to take over. If or when Stewart returns to the team, the next man up mentaility may improve the overall depth of the edge rusher room as the season goes along.